Pieridae Energy Looks East After Cancelling West Coast Pipeline Plan

Pieridae Energy Limited is looking once more at sourcing gas in the Maritimes after cancelling plans to supply its proposed 10 million tonnes-per-year LNG export terminal at Goldboro with western Canadian natural gas, says the company’s CEO Alfred Sorensen.

