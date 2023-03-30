Record Output For Saturn

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. reported record production and matched corporate guidance with a fourth quarter 2022 average of 12,514 boe/d (96 per cent oil and NGL), compared to 7,279 boe/d (95 per cent oil and NGL) in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 72 per cent.

