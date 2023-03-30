DNV Hydrogen Energy Use 2050 Forecast Looks At Highs And Lows Of Adoption

The world will see a rapid expansion in clean hydrogen production by the mid-2020s, but the challenge will be whether it grows fast enough to meet 2050 energy targets, said DNV Group’s Pedram Fanailoo, speaking at the two-day CCUS & Hydrogen Symposium – Canada webinar hosted by Norwegian Energy Partners (Norwep).

