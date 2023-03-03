Prospera Energy In Private Placement

Prospera Energy Inc. is structured to be well-capitalized in 2023 to fund the capital development program to capture the significant remaining reserves in place.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more