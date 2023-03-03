Perpetual Outlines 2023 Spending Plan

Perpetual Energy Inc.'s board of directors has approved exploration and development capital spending of $25 - $32 million for full year 2023, including $8 to $10 million to be spent in the first quarter to drill two (1.0 net) wells at East Edson and related pipeline infrastructure.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more