New Course Helps Operators Streamline AER Application Process

New applications to build or operate facilities, pipelines and wells must comply with the Alberta Energy Regulators’ stringent new rules related to participant requirement expectations, technical requirements, and public safety.

In a new course developed by three regulatory experts, you will learn the best practices for securing technical approvals under Directive 56.

Instructors Alanda Allum, Mark Taylor and Rob Cruickshank will provide valuable insight into the interconnected nature of the Alberta Energy Regulator’s multiple regulatory instruments and offer guidance on streamlining the application process.

The instructor-led course is live on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. MT. Sign up today to receive one hour of free consulting with one of the three instructors before or after the live course.

Key course benefits

Operators will gain vital knowledge to successfully apply to license wells, and to build and operate pipelines and facilities in Alberta

Operators will learn key approaches to efficiently navigate Alberta Energy Regulator processes

Operators will understand changes to the OneStop application, the AER's online portal

Course takeaways

Understand key regulatory changes that impact the licensing of wells, pipelines and facilities

Understand the best practices to navigate and secure approvals from the Alberta Energy Regulator

Gain valuable insight into the interconnected nature of the AER’s multiple regulatory instruments

Attendees will learn the nuances needed to navigate through AER regulations, how the changes could impact operations and the impacts of OneStop and how it contributes to Alberta’s Red Tape Reduction Act. The instructors will review the changes to the well license section, overall Manual 12 flow changes, the audit process, Participant Involvement and more.

The course is for regulatory professionals, consultants, regulators, anyone who interacts with the AER on well licenses, leaders of regulatory teams in the oil and gas sector and surface land and stakeholder engagement team members.

Click here to register or to learn more about how you can streamline your AER application processes.

All course materials will be available to those who register before and after the date of the live event.