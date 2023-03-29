Insight: Spartan Delta Energy Added Significant Value To Montney Assets Before Sale To Crescent Point

Spartan Delta Corp. doubled production in the 19 months it operated the Montney assets sold to Crescent Point Energy Corp. in the $1.7 billion deal announced yesterday.

