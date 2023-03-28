Crescent Point Will Apply Operational Experience To Grow New Montney Assets, Says Chief Executive Craig Bryksa

Crescent Point Energy Corp. will use the knowledge gained developing its adjacent Kaybob Duvernay condensate play to improve operational performance and potentially grow its new Montney assets acquired from Spartan Delta Corp., company president and chief executive officer Craig Bryksa told analysts at a conference call this morning discussing the deal.

