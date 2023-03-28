AER Board Chair Announces Kearl Investigation

The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) board of directors has decided to commission an impartial, third-party review into certain aspects of the AER’s response to incidents at Imperial Oil Limited’s Kearl facilities that took place between May 2022 and February 2023.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.