AER Board Chair Announces Kearl Investigation

The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) board of directors has decided to commission an impartial, third-party review into certain aspects of the AER’s response to incidents at Imperial Oil Limited’s Kearl facilities that took place between May 2022 and February 2023.

