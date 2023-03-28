Acquisition Announcement – Crude Master Transport Acquiring Excel Oil & Water Hauling

Energy Auctions & Brokerage Inc. is very excited to announce Crude Master Transport Inc. is acquiring the complete assets/shares of Excel Oil & Water Hauling Ltd.

A huge thank you to Glenn & Kelly Medernach and Chris & Tina Kenyon of Excel Oil & Water Hauling to trust us and to allow us in the helping of this process. Glenn, Chris & their families started Excel in 2012 and have built this company organically over the years into a household name in both Alberta & Saskatchewan.

Excel Oil & Water Hauling Ltd. is a leader in providing Liquid Transport Services to the Canadian Oil & Gas Industry since 2012. Glenn, Chris with the support of their experienced team have built an impressive company over the years by providing state-of-the -art equipment and services to their clients within the Lloydminster and surrounding area.

Crude Master Transport’s strategy is to continue to build on Excel's superior brand and success with the continued support of the strong employee base. By joining forces, they envision entering into new markets by expanding Excel's reach.

*** Thanks so much to Heath & Tracy MacDonald and their family and the rest of the team that never took their eye off the end goal. We wish them the greatest of success and we are so excited to watch how they continue the path Chris & Glenn have started.

Contact:

Marlon Ellerby – President 403-815-2016

Energy Auctions & Brokerage Inc.

marlonellerby@energyauctions.ca