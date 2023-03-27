Yangarra Closes Financing

Yangarra Resources Ltd. closed a bought deal equity financing, completed by way of a short form prospectus, for the sale of 6.79 million common shares issued on a flow-through basis in respect of Canadian development expenses (CDE) at a price of $2.54 per FT share, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters, for aggregate gross proceeds of $17.25 million.

