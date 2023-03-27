Energy Transfer To Acquire Lotus Midstream In $1.45 Billion Deal

Energy Transfer LP and Lotus Midstream LLC have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Energy Transfer will acquire Lotus Midstream Operations, LLC in a transaction valued at approximately $1.45 billion from an affiliate of EnCap Flatrock Midstream (EFM).

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more