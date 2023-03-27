Energy Transfer To Acquire Lotus Midstream In $1.45 Billion Deal

Energy Transfer LP and Lotus Midstream LLC have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Energy Transfer will acquire Lotus Midstream Operations, LLC in a transaction valued at approximately $1.45 billion from an affiliate of EnCap Flatrock Midstream (EFM).
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.