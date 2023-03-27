DOB Land Sale Analysis: Gordondale, La Glace, Sinclair, Wapiti And Ferrier Parcels Highlight Alberta’s March 22 Sale

In the March 22 land sale, the province sold 31,360 hectares of P&NG leases and licences bringing in $40.31 million. In addition, 1,280 hectares of oilsands leases sold for $0.27 million.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more