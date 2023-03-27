Crescent Point Energy – Proud Sponsor Of Enserva STARS & Spurs Gala

Crescent Point Energy Corp. is a leading North American oil producer focused on the sustainable development of our high-quality assets. Safe operations are paramount at Crescent Point and our safety culture is centred around our belief that all jobs can, and must, be done safely.

Our partnership with STARS Air Ambulance provides an opportunity to save lives and better serve patients and their families, particularly those in rural and remote areas. Since 2012, we have committed $7.3 million to STARS and we are proud to have been a founding partner in bringing their critical care service to the province of Saskatchewan. We look forward to continuing our partnership in the years ahead to continue this essential service in Western Canada.

The annual Enserva STARS & Spurs Gala is the longest-running and largest fundraiser in Alberta. The event has raised more than $19 million for STARS since 1994, making it STARS’ most significant annual fundraising event.

Enserva is proud that the success of this annual event allows us to make a meaningful impact helping protect our communities, our families, our companies and our employees, and illustrates our ongoing importance to the Canadian economy and the future of energy.

The Enserva STARS & Spurs Gala is a testament to the priority that energy services companies place on the safety of their employees, employees’ families, and their communities.

More than one thousand people attend the Enserva STARS & Spurs Gala each year. We count among our guests corporate executives, government officials, key representatives of the energy services sector, and members of our communities. Many attend year after year, an indication of the excellence of the event, as well as its offerings of enjoyment, great auction items, fun and creative entertainment, and networking possibilities.

