Obsidian Energy Announces Syndicated Credit Facility Increase To $200 Million

Obsidian Energy Ltd. announced an increase to its syndicated credit facility to $200.0 million from $175.0 million, with an extension of the revolving period to May 31, 2024, and the term-out date to May 31, 2025.

