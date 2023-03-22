Tenaz Continues To ‘Enhance’ Leduc-Woodbend

Tenaz Energy Corp. continues to enhance its Leduc-Woodbend project returns by improving knowledge of the Rex reservoir and depositional environment, extending horizontal well lengths, and continuously improving the frack stimulation design and execution.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more