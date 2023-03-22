Pieridae Plans To Defer Maintenance Turnaround At Waterton

Pieridae Energy Limited has revised annual net operating income (NOI) and netback guidance to reflect a lower commodity price forecast for the remainder of the year and is planning to defer certain expenditures into 2024, including investigating deferral of the maintenance turnaround at Waterton, which has been reflected in revised guidance.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more