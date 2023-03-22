In A Moment: B.C. Cleantech Startup Brings ‘Second Life’ To Old EV Batteries

Moment Energy Inc. works directly with the automakers to repurpose electric-vehicle batteries that are no longer viable in the EV market, but that can still have a ‘second life’ as clean, affordable and reliable energy storage.

