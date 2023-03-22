GE, Svante In Collaboration To Develop Carbon Capture Technology

GE Gas Power, part of GE Vernova and Svante announced a joint development agreement (JDA) to develop and evaluate solid sorbent-based carbon capture technology for natural gas power generation applications.

