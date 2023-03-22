Canadian Pressure Pumpers In For A ‘Balanced’ 2023; Secular Trends Could Impact Market

Trican Well Service Ltd. is forecasting increasing activity in 2023 versus 2022, albeit single-digit increases on a percentage basis, says Brad Fedora, president and chief executive officer.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more