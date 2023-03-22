2023 Capex Trends: Oil And Gas To Still Power World In 2050

Despite an effort by some to promote a quick transition away from hydrocarbons to meet net-zero emissions targets, oil and gas will remain the foundation of global energy supply in 2050 as it will take much longer than many governments and people hope to develop new energy systems, according to a recent Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Canadian Energy Technology Conference and Exhibition panel.
