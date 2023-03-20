CSEE's Decarbonization Workshop — Regulations, Technologies & Economics
Thursday, March 23, 2023
8:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
U of C Downtown Campus
There is an abundance of terminology associated with sustainability as it relates to our energy systems. Decarbonization is a word that everyone has heard. But when you hear it, to what does it refer? Let's take a morning to dig into some of the details surrounding decarbonization- the regulations framing it, the technologies supporting it, and the economics resulting from it.
In addition to the information backdrop, you will also have the opportunity to hear directly from some of Western Canada's most forward-thinking and future-looking business leaders in the energy space. They will discuss how their organizations are not only navigating but thriving through the changing expectations of a world where the demand for energy is ever growing but the need for carbon management is front of mind.
AGENDA
08:30-08:55 am Registration and Networking
09:00-09:15 am GLJ Introduction and Workshop Outline
09:15-10:00 am Discussion of Policy and Regulations regarding ESG and Emissions Management and Net Zero Commitments
10:00-10:30 am Pathways Alliance Presentation
10:30-10:45 am Break and Networking
10:45-11:30 am Technology options to support Decarbonization
11:30-12:30 pm Case Study and Financial Implications
12:30-1:00 pm Kiwetinohk Energy Presentation
1:00-1:30- Q&A and Wrap-Up with Lunch
Lunch will be provided.
