CSEE's Decarbonization Workshop — Regulations, Technologies & Economics

Thursday, March 23, 2023

8:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

U of C Downtown Campus

There is an abundance of terminology associated with sustainability as it relates to our energy systems. Decarbonization is a word that everyone has heard. But when you hear it, to what does it refer? Let's take a morning to dig into some of the details surrounding decarbonization- the regulations framing it, the technologies supporting it, and the economics resulting from it.

In addition to the information backdrop, you will also have the opportunity to hear directly from some of Western Canada's most forward-thinking and future-looking business leaders in the energy space. They will discuss how their organizations are not only navigating but thriving through the changing expectations of a world where the demand for energy is ever growing but the need for carbon management is front of mind.

AGENDA

08:30-08:55 am Registration and Networking

09:00-09:15 am GLJ Introduction and Workshop Outline

09:15-10:00 am Discussion of Policy and Regulations regarding ESG and Emissions Management and Net Zero Commitments

10:00-10:30 am Pathways Alliance Presentation

10:30-10:45 am Break and Networking

10:45-11:30 am Technology options to support Decarbonization

11:30-12:30 pm Case Study and Financial Implications

12:30-1:00 pm Kiwetinohk Energy Presentation

1:00-1:30- Q&A and Wrap-Up with Lunch

Lunch will be provided.

Please visit https://cseenergy.ca/events/events-calendar/#id=10266&cid=1194&wid=401&type=Cal for more information and to register