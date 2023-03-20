Alberta Issues Ministerial Order On Unpaid Oil And Gas Municipal Taxes

Energy Minister Pete Guthrie is issuing a ministerial order under the Responsible Energy Development Act requiring the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) to receive evidence that municipal taxes have been paid when approving licence transfers or new licences.

