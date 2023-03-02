Topaz Energy Sees Exceptional Year Of Growth And Record-Breaking Q4

Describing 2022 as “an exceptional year,” for the company, president and CEO Marty Staples told analysts on Topaz Energy Corp.’s fourth quarter and year-end 2022 results conference call that acquisitions and diversification had propelled the company forward.
