Strong Start To Activity In Canada: STEP Energy

STEP Energy Services Ltd. reported that Canadian activity levels have been strong for Q1 2023, directionally in line with the sharp increase in the drilling rig count from Q4 2022.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more