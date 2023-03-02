‘Robust Natural Gas Assets’ Help CNRL Achieve Record Annual Production

Largely driven by its “strategic investment in our robust natural gas assets,” Canadian Natural Resources Limited achieved record annual production of 1.28 million boe/d in 2022, an increase of four per cent from 2021 levels, says company president Tim McKay.

