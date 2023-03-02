Production Surges For Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. reported fourth quarter production volumes of 64,344 boe/d and yearly production volumes of 48,283 boe/d in 2022, representing a 59 per cent and 40 per cent increase respectively compared to the same periods in 2021.

