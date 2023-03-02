MEG Energy CEO: ‘Couldn’t Be More Excited’ About Oil & Gas Future

MEG Energy Corp.’s president and chief executive officer Derek Evans thinks the challenge related to steering Alberta’s energy industry into the next generation is “one of the biggest opportunities” in the world.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more