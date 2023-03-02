Given Low Prices, CNRL Could Reduce Natgas Activity; McKay ‘Encouraged’ By Narrowing Diffs

Given the current and prolonged weakness in prices, Canadian Natural Resources Limited could look to reduce activity on its natural gas asset base as 2023 unfolds.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more