CWC Boosts Capital Budget

CWC Energy Services Corp. approved an additional $300,000 of maintenance capital and $3.7 million of growth capital, the bulk of which will be used to purchase real estate in the United States, bringing the total capital expenditure budget for 2023 to $30.3 million.

