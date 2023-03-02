CNRL’s Full-Year 2022 Earnings Up Despite Q4 Decline

Canadian Natural Resources Limited generated strong fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results, generating “substantial free cash flow generation, significant returns to our shareholders and strong reserve growth,” Tim McKay, president, told analysts on a conference call this morning.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more