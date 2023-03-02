Cash Rich Tourmaline Looking At Investment Options While Keeping Sight On Gas Prices

With minimal net debt and continued strong free cash flows projected into 2023, Tourmaline Oil Corp. is keeping a close watch on M&A markets while considering a formalized share buyback program or increased dividends to return capital to shareholders, company president and chief executive officer Mike Rose told shareholders at Tourmaline’s 2022 year-end and fourth quarter conference call.
