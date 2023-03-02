Cash Rich Tourmaline Looking At Investment Options While Keeping Sight On Gas Prices

With minimal net debt and continued strong free cash flows projected into 2023, Tourmaline Oil Corp. is keeping a close watch on M&A markets while considering a formalized share buyback program or increased dividends to return capital to shareholders, company president and chief executive officer Mike Rose told shareholders at Tourmaline’s 2022 year-end and fourth quarter conference call.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more