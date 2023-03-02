Big Production Jump And Market Diversity Efforts Drive Record Year At Tourmaline

A 14 per cent increase in production, combined with continued diversification of natural gas markets, resulted in record financial performance for Tourmaline Oil Corp. in 2022.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more