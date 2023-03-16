Imperial Vice-President, Downstream And Chemicals Heading To ExxonMobil

J.R. (Jon) Wetmore, currently vice-president, downstream and chemicals for Imperial Oil Limited, will become the Americas fuels value chain planning and business development manager for Exxon Mobil Corporation, effective May 1, 2023.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more