Grounded Lithium Closes Strategic Land Acquisition

Grounded Lithium Corp. closed its acquisition of an additional 33 sections (8,498 hectares) of acreage contiguous to the company's existing landholdings in the Kindersley Lithium Project (KLP) in Western Saskatchewan pursuant to a purchase and sale agreement with Hub City Lithium Corp.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more