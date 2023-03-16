ExxonMobil Starts Up Beaumont Refinery Expansion Project

Exxon Mobil Corporation announced the successful startup of its Beaumont refinery expansion project, which adds 250,000 bbls/d of capacity to one of the largest refining and petrochemical complexes along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more