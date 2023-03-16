Birchcliff Delays Timing Of Wells Due To Natgas Pricing

As a result of the recent weakness and volatility in natural gas prices and the potential for weakness in summer natural gas prices, Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has decided to slow the rate of its 2023 capital program by moving the drilling of nine (9.0 net) wells to Q3 2023 that were originally scheduled to be drilled in Q2 2023.

