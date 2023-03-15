Western Saskatchewan Tight Oil Plays Slow To Recover

Production in the Viking and Shaunavon tight oil plays in western Saskatchewan is down 29 per cent and 27.5 per cent, respectively, from 2018 highs. Neither area has recovered from the pandemic of 2020, but the rate of decline is leveling off.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.