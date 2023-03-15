Western Saskatchewan Tight Oil Plays Slow To Recover

Production in the Viking and Shaunavon tight oil plays in western Saskatchewan is down 29 per cent and 27.5 per cent, respectively, from 2018 highs. Neither area has recovered from the pandemic of 2020, but the rate of decline is leveling off.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more