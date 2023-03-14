Getting Started On Your ESG Strategy?

Date: March 22, 2023

Location: KPMG Ignition at Platform Innovation Centre, 407 9 Ave SE, Calgary

Time: 9:30am - 12:30pm



Registration Information - ESG Introductory Session for Oil & Gas (kpmg.com)

Join us for an introductory session on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) for Oil & Gas organizations. Hosted by Atin Prakash, Director, ESG Services, for KPMG Canada; the content will focus on key considerations for organizations starting their ESG journeys.

This in-person session, designed to provoke thinking and inspire action on how to embed ESG in your business and create value, is intended for C-Suite and ESG management teams.

The session will include:

Knowledge sharing on latest ESG regulatory trends

Overview of ESG and considerations for the sector

Leveraging ESG strategy with key stakeholders and providers of capital

Key questions to consider while starting and refining your company's ESG journey

Sharing practical examples of ESG strategies from peers and ESG leaders

Space is limited. Please RSVP to confirm your attendance and secure your spot as soon as possible. If you have any questions or would like to learn more about future events of this nature, please contact Jordan Cameron.