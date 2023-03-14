Cedar LNG Receives B.C. Environmental Approval; Signs MOU With ARC Resources

The Haisla Nation and Pembina Pipeline Corporation announced that Cedar LNG has received its Environmental Assessment Certificate (EAC) from the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office (EAO), and has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with ARC Resources Ltd. for a long-term liquefaction services agreement.

