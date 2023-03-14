Athabasca Receives Share Buyback Approval

The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) has approved Athabasca Oil Corporation’s normal course issuer bid (NCIB) to purchase up to 57,967,089 common shares during the 12-month period commencing March 16, 2023 and ending March 15, 2024 or such earlier time as the NCIB is completed or terminated at the option of Athabasca.
