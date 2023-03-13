Funds Flow Hike For Surge Energy In 2022; Sparky Growth Continues

Surge Energy Inc. increased adjusted funds flow (AFF) by over 190 per cent, from $100.4 million in 2021 to $293.6 million in 2022.

