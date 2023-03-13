DOB Land Sale Analysis: Gordondale, Wembley, Elmworth And Willesden Green Parcels Highlight Alberta’s March 8 Sale

At the March 8 land sale, the province sold 25,658.4 hectares of P&NG leases and licences, bringing in $22.04 million. Additionally, 1,856 hectares of oilsands leases sold for $0.53 million. This brings the total cumulative bonus paid to-date for the year in Alberta to $82.06 million.

