North American Operations Backstop Total Energy’s Strong Results

Total Energy Services Inc.’s says its strong Q4 and full-year 2022 results reflect improved industry conditions compared to the prior year, particularly in North America where for the first time revenue generated in the United States outpaced Canadian totals.
