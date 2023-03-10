Headwater Output Surges In Q4

Headwater Exploration Inc. reported average production of 15,546 boe/d (consisting of 13,536 bbls/d of heavy oil, 11.5 mmcf/d of natural gas and 99 bbls/d of natural gas liquids), an increase of 49 per cent from the fourth quarter of 2021.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more