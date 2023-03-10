Canada At Risk Of 'Missing The Boat' On Energy/Emissions Front: GPAC Panel

The war in Ukraine and subsequent restrictions on Russian exports has disrupted global natural gas markets, creating yet another entry point for Canada to build out its LNG industry and meet growing demand for safe, secure energy supply, three panelists told the Gas Processors of Canada (GPAC) forum in Calgary this week.
