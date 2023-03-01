Search
You’re Invited To CAOEC’S 2023 Annual Luncheon

The CAOEC's 2023 AGM & Annual Luncheon will take place on Friday, March 24. 

The CAOEC is excited to welcome Saskatchewan’s Minister of Energy and Resources, the Honourable Jim Reiter, as their keynote speaker.

In collaboration with The Explorers and Producers Association of Canada (EPAC), Association members will meet to celebrate the year’s accomplishments at the Calgary Petroleum Club. Engaging speakers and experts round out an entertaining program.

WHEN: Friday, March 24 at 11:30 am

WHERE: Calgary Petroleum Club                          

PRICE: $100.00 for members | $200.00 for non-members

To register for the event, please click here.

 

