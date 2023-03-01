Training Non-Technical Staff On E&P Basics For Improved Efficiency, Communication, And Decision-Making

Note: Register before March 3rd and receive $100 off! Use the discount code EarlyBird.

The Upstream Petroleum Industry is a complex mixture of technical and non-technical disciplines. A consequence is that many people employed with oil companies, and related businesses which service the oil industry, do not understand the basic fundamentals and terminology.

Dr. Easton Wren has created a popular two-day course designed to familiarize non-technical personnel in the petroleum and related government, financial, legal, and service industries with the basics of the upstream (E and P) petroleum industry via slide presentations and video clips.

Non-mathematical in its treatment of technical aspects, this course will inspire understanding and confidence in company personnel wanting to learn the basics of the modern Upstream Petroleum Industry. Training non-technical personnel in industry fundamentals will create a more informed and collaborative workplace, where all employees have a common understanding of your business and its operations.

Immediate Benefits

Improved communication: Non-technical personnel may not have the same understanding of industry-specific terms and concepts as technical staff. By providing them with training in industry fundamentals, they can better communicate with technical staff and understand their needs and concerns.

Better decision-making: Non-technical personnel are often involved in decision-making processes that can have an impact on the technical aspects of a business. Having a better understanding of industry fundamentals can help them make more informed decisions and anticipate potential technical issues.

Increased productivity: When non-technical personnel have a better understanding of the technical aspects of a business, they can work more efficiently and effectively with technical staff. This can help streamline workflows and reduce errors and delays.

Enhanced safety: Non-technical personnel may be required to work in close proximity to machinery or other equipment. Training in industry fundamentals can help them better understand safety protocols and reduce the risk of accidents or injuries.

DATE: March 22-23, 2023

TIME: 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM

Registration and more information: https://www.progress-seminars.com/seminar/883/introduction-to-the-upstream-petroleum-industry/mar-22-23/

Since 2008 Progress Seminars Inc. has been providing energy professionals in Alberta with continuing education solutions through introductory, intermediate, and advanced-level training courses.

Our courses are taught by industry experts, who continue to work or consult in the energy industry. Our instructors deliver relevant courses; designed personally and presented collaboratively and interactively so that students learn and understand the material and can put it to use in the working environment immediately.