Ovintiv Shifting Capital Away From Gas To Oil And Liquids Plays

Current weakness in natural gas markets has Ovintiv Inc. shifting capital away from its Anadarko natural gas resource play into its U.S. oil plays and condensate-rich areas of the Montney, chief executive officer Brendan McCracken told analysts Tuesday at the company’s 2022 year-end and fourth quarter conference call.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more