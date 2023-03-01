Journey Energy In $15 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

Journey Energy Inc. has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters, led by Stifel FirstEnergy, pursuant to which the underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 2,265,861 common shares of Journey to be issued as flow-through shares at a price of $6.62 per flow-through share, for total gross proceeds to the company of approximately $15 million.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more